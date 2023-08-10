Swansea City in talks to land Chelsea prospect on loan

Swansea City are looking to lure the youngster to Wales to bolster their defensive department.

Humphreys, 20, spent time in Germany last term with Paderborn to get some experience under his belt.

Football Insider claim the Swans are now in negotiations over a potential temporary switch amid interest from other Football League teams.

Swansea eye defender

Swansea could see Humphreys as someone to add more competition and depth to their options at the back. He is an England youth international and will be eager to show what he can do in the Championship.

The prospect moved to Stamford Bridge in 2017 having previously been on the books at Reading and he has since been a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels over recent years. He penned his first professional contract with the Blues in 2021 and made his first and only first-team appearance to date in a Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City last year.

Humphreys was given the green light to head out the exit door on a loan deal for the first time in his career last winter when Paderborn came calling. He went on to play 13 games for the Bundesliga.2 outfit to boost his development before returning to his parent club at the end of last term.

Chelsea have been carefully weighing up what to do with the centre-back over the course of pre-season so far and Swansea have now come calling for his signature. Michael Duff’s side drew 1-1 with Birmingham City on the opening day of the new campaign last time out before beating Northampton Town 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last time out.