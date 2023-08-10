‘Struggling to find the form’: Preston North End v Sunderland prediction

Preston North End host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s side started the new season with a point away to Bristol City. Preston North End came from behind late on to rescue a draw. In their midweek cup clash they came back from behind again to draw 2-2 with Salford City only to eventually lose on penalties.

Sunderland suffered a disappointing defeat to Ipswich Town on the opening day. The Black Cats didn’t quite click last weekend and it will be hoped the squad begin to settle into their style of play this weekend. Last Tuesday Sunderland also fell to a penalty defeat to a League Two side in Crewe Alexandra.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“It wasn’t too long ago these two sides met in the grand scheme of things. Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 on the final day of the Championship campaign last season. But, since then a lot has changed.

“Preston North End appear to be struggling to find the form that had them in contention for top six last season, but their first home league game may give them an extra boost here. They’ve also shown so far much like Sunderland they’re also slow starters but can never be wrote off even if they’re behind.

“Sunderland typically perform better away from home and I do think Tony Mowbray’s side will dominate the ball here. My doubts aren’t between the boxes, but rather in both boxes for Sunderland. I’m not sure they’ll be able to get over the line here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“This is a very intriguing match up. Preston have started the season steadily whilst Sunderland have had a bit of a poor one, with that defeat v Crewe being a bit of a wake up call for Mowbray’s side.

“The Black Cats will remember Deepdale from their last day heroics last season and so this should be a welcome return for them, but against a formidable Preston side, it’ll be tough.

“I can’t see many goals in this one – if any. I can’t split the two either, so I’ll predict a bore draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-0 Sunderland