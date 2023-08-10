Stockport County man wanted back by National League club

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said Rochdale are keen to bring back Cody Johnson.

Stockport County recalled the midfielder from his loan spell at Spotland earlier this week.

Johnson, 19, featured for the Hatters in their Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday night and caught the eye.

Challinor has provided this update on his situation, as per the official club YouTube channel: “We’ll make a decision amongst the staff in terms of what the next plan is with him. We’ll speak to Rochdale because I know they’re still keen to have him back with them and if that’s the right thing to do then so be it.”

Stockport have decision to make

Stockport need to decide what is best for Johnson at this stage in his career. If he isn’t going to be getting regular senior minutes in League Two then the sensible thing for him now will be playing every week in the National League to boost his development.

The Oldham-born man is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is highly-rated by the Hatters. He has risen up through the youth ranks at Edgeley Park and has made six times for their first-team so far.

Johnson had a loan spell away at Banbury United in the National League North in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt and he went on to play 20 times for the non-league club.

The teenager was then given the green light to link up with Rochdale earlier this summer but Stockport made the decision to bring him back early.

Challinor’s side were beaten on the opening day last weekend 1-0 at home to Gillingham before they lost on penalties to Sheffield Wednesday last time out. Next up for them is a trip to Walsall on Saturday.