Rotherham United dealt injury blow ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said Lee Peltier is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Rotherham United’s full-back limped off during their 4-1 loss away at Stoke City on the opening day of the new Championship season last weekend.

Peltier, 36, has suffered a calf injury and is now unavailable with the length of his absence yet to be known at this stage as the Millers prepare to face Blackburn Rovers at home on Saturday.

Taylor has provided this update on his situation, as per the Rotherham Advertiser: “Pelts has damaged his calf quite badly. He’ll be out for a substantial amount of time. We’re talking months. It is a blow, a real blow. We’ll miss his performances, his character, his ‘spike’.”

Blow for Rotherham

Peltier’s injury is a blow for Rotherham as he injects lots of experience into their side. He penned a new one-year deal following the end of last term after he helped the Yorkshire side retain their second tier status.

The right-back has made 565 appearances in his career to date and has found the net nine times from defence. He moved to the AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2022 following the Millers’ promotion from League One under former manager Paul Warne and he has since become a key player, playing 37 games to date.

Peltier started his career at Liverpool and featured on four occasions for their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells in the Football League at Hull City, Yeovil Town, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Rotherham bounced back from their defeat at Stoke with a penalty shoot-out win over League Two side Morecambe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.