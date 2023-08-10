Romano hints Leicester City are on the verge of a transfer breakthrough with cryptic message

Leicester City have been chasing a loan deal for Chelsea and Italy U20 midfielder Cesare Casadei throughout the summer, and it looks like they might now have their man.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has been working on a deal for Casadei this summer. At one point it looked like Chelsea weren’t keen on the move, before reports reignited the possibility of the 20-year-old heading to the King Power for this season.

And now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Casadei to Leicester could well be a done deal – he tweeted earlier this morning:

Casadei could become the Foxes’ sixth summer signing, following the likes of Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Stephy Mavididi, Mads Hermansen, and Callum Doyle in signing for Maresca’s new-look side.

Leicester City opened their Championship campaign v Coventry City last weekend, coming from behind to seal a 2-1 win thanks to a second half brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Another good option…

Maresca already has some good options in the middle of the park, in names like Dewsbury-Hall, Hamza Choudhury, Winks, Boubakary Soumare and Wilfred Ndidi – though the latter two have had transfer suitors this summer.

And so Casadei could be brought in as potential cover for the latter two, and good cover it is – he shone at the recent U20 World Cup winning the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards, also showing promise in a brief loan spell with Reading last time round.

For the player too, a season-long loan at Leicester wold see him gain some great experience under a promising coach in Maresca, who’ll surely mould Casadei into the type of player that Chelsea want him to develop into.

Leicester City head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.