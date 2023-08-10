Reporter shares exciting Lincoln City transfer update ahead of Wycombe Wanderers clash

Lincoln City should get their first loan signing of the summer over the line before this weekend’s League One clash v Wycombe Wanderers, says reporter Michael Hortin.

Lincoln City have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window so far, signing six new players in Alistair Smith, Jaden Brown, Tyler Walker, Lukas Jensen, Reeco Hackett, and Ethan Hamilton, who’ve all joined on permanent deals.

The Imps have relied rather heavily on the loan market in the past and there’s been a definite shift towards signing players on permanent deals this summer. But it looks like Mark Kennedy’s side will still make use of the loan market with the club expected to complete a loan signing in the coming days.

Hortin tweeted earlier this morning:

Quick heads up, we should see City’s first loan signing of this window before the game at the weekend. Will update on where the club are with signings, and the window, after it is announced… — Michael Hortin (@michaelhortin) August 10, 2023

Lincoln City suffered defeat on the opening day of the season, losing 3-0 away at Bolton Wanderers, before following that up with an impressive Carabao Cup performance away at Notts County which ended in a 2-0 Imps win thanks to goals from Sean Roughan and Lasse Sorensen.

More to come

Lincoln’s signings certainly look to have improved the team in areas that needed it, and with all joining on permanent deals it allows Kennedy to further bolster his side with a few potential loan signings.

There’s still a few weeks left of the transfer window and so there’s time for the Imps to make a few more signings, with one looking set to arrive before this weekend’s opening home game of the season.

What position it’ll be remains to be seen – Lincoln have had some good and some not so good loan players in the past, but going off this summer’s transfer business, it should be an exciting name arriving at the LNER.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.