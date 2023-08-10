QPR man undergoes ‘procedure’ and will be ‘out for a period of time’, says Ainsworth

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that centre-back Jimmy Dunne has had to undergo a procedure on a shoulder injury picked up in pre-season.

Going into this season, it looked like Dunne would be playing a key role for QPR. And he might yet, but for the time being, the Irishman is sidelined, and he could be for some time yet.

He sustained a shoulder injury in the 5-0 friendly defeat v Oxford United, missing the opening league game at Watford.

And speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City, Ainsworth has revealed that the 25-year-old has had to have a procedure on his injury, ruling him out for the foreseeable.

Ainsworth said:

“Jimmy has had to have a procedure and will unfortunately be out for a period of time.”

Ainsworth also ruled fellow centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter out of this one, but new signing Steve Cook could well feature after joining in midweek.

Dunne’s absence

Dunne had his critics last time round. But it was a dire season on the whole and generally speaking, Dunne is one of the more important players in this QPR side.

He’s a good leader on the pitch and partnering someone like Cook could really bring the best out of Dunne.

But it looks like the centre-back is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines which is obviously bad news for Ainsworth, who remains light on centre-backs despite the arrival of Cook in midweek.

This weekend’s trip to Cardiff City is going to be a tough one for the R’s. But they’ve got some extra days of rest on the Bluebirds and hopefully Ainsworth has had some time on the training ground to right the wrongs of last weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.