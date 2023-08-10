‘Progressing’: Max Aarons to Bournemouth latest as journalist discloses transfer fee for Norwich City man

The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal says that Max Aarons to Bournemouth is ‘progressing as planned’, with the player set to undergo the second stage of his medical today ahead of an initial £7million move.

Aarons, 23, always looked set to leave Norwich City this summer. The right-back has had chances to leave in the past but he’s stayed loyal, racking up more than 200 appearances for the Canaries.

Yesterday, it looked like a move to Leeds United was in the offing. The move would’ve seen Aarons reunite with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke but it was then claimed that Aarons walked out on his Leeds medical to pursue a move to Bournemouth.

Now, journalist Leventhal says that Aarons to Bournemouth is moving along and that the Cherries will pay Norwich City an initial fee of £7million, with a further £3.5million in add-ons.

He tweeted:

Update: Max Aarons to #AFCB progressing as planned, with #LUFC missing out. Second part of medical today ahead of move from #NCFC. Understand fee is £7m plus £3.5m in add-ons. Details @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/epUVxBJoSC — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 10, 2023

A dramatic end

Aarons to Leeds looked like an almost done deal. But for a player to apparently walk out of a medical to go and join another club – it must have taken some offer from Bournemouth.

Leeds is a huge club and Aarons would’ve been working under a familiar face in Farke. But the lure of Premier League football clearly got the better of Aarons here and nobody can blame him – it looks like an exciting transfer for him.

As for Norwich, they’ll still get a decent transfer fee for the player, but David Wagner will surely be wary of being able to find a replacement for Aarons in what is left of the summer transfer window.

The Canaries return to action away at Southampton on Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.