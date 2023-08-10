Newcastle United now among the teams interested in Watford man, Brighton have already made contact

Watford’s Yaser Asprilla has four teams interested in him, according to reports – Real Sociedad, Porto, Brighton, and Newcastle United.

Asprilla, 19, only joined Watford from Colombian outfit Envigado last year. But after just one impressive season in the Championship, the young midfielder is attracting interest from some of the top names in Europe.

It was revealed earlier in the summer that Brighton had shown an interest in the Watford man, with reports even suggesting that the Seagulls had made contact with Valerien Ismael’s side over a potential deal for Asprilla.

Now though, reports coming out of Colombia (via Sport Witness) say that Brighton are just one of four teams showing an interest in Asprilla, with the others being Real Sociedad, Portuguese giants Porto, and Newcastle United.

In his maiden season in the Championship, Asprilla made 37 appearances, scoring once and asserting himself as a key player in the Hornets side.

Asprilla has two caps for Colombia to his name, earning the first in early 2022 upon his move to Vicarage Road.

Asprilla to the PL

Asprilla went somewhat under the radar last season. Watford fans will tell you ho good he is, but only upon the conclusion of his first season in England would a wider audience appreciate how good the youngster is.

It’s no surprise to see Brighton having shown an inetrest, as he’s a player that really seems to suit their transfer ethos, and Newcastle too – they’re focussing on younger players and they’re not afraid to sign players from the Championship either.

The player remains under contract at Watford until 2026 and so whilst there’s time, the Hornets may well be looking into an extension as to avoid an eventual stand-off like they saw with Ismaila Sarr.

The Hornets return to action v Plymouth Argyle this weekend.