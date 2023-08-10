Leicester City’s 16-cap international attracting loan interest, clubs monitoring situation

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is a loan target for Rangers, reporter Geoff Peters has shared on Twitter.

Leicester City signed Australian international Souttar from Stoke City in January, hoping that the towering centre-back could aid their bid to fend off relegation to the Championship.

The 24-year-old went on to play 12 times for the Foxes as they dropped from the Premier League. Somewhat surprisingly, he was left on the bench for the season opener against Coventry City before being left out completely against Burton Albion in the cup.

Now, reports have claimed Souttar is drawing interest from elsewhere.

Reporter Peters has said on Twitter that Rangers are eyeing up a loan move for the centre-back. The Scottish giants also have Souttar’s brother John but there are other clubs monitoring his situation.

Souttar has five years remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium after penning a long-term deal upon arrival.

One to hold onto?

Souttar has proven himself as a standout centre-back in the Championship before and given that, many might have thought that he’d be destined for a key role at the back under Maresca.

However, his early omission from the starting XI doesn’t make for good reading. It seems the Italian boss feels others are a better fit at the back, potentially opening the door for Souttar to make a move away before the end of the month.

A loan could be ideal as selling a player who only joined in January and is under a long-term contract might not make for the best business. Time will tell whether or not Rangers’ loan interest comes to anything concrete but if Souttar remains out the Leicester side, it might not be long before more clubs take note of his situation.