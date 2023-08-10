Leicester City, Southampton, West Brom among sides eyeing Portuguese winger swoop

Leicester City, Southampton, West Brom, Watford and Hull City are all interested in loaning in Benfica’s Tiago Gouveia, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Gouveia, 22, spent last season away from Benfica with fellow Liga Portugal side Estoril.

He notched five goals and five assists in 30 games for the club across all competitions, operating on both the left and right wings. Now, the Portuguese youth international is claimed to be drawing interest from a host of Championship clubs.

Reporter McGrath revealed on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Leicester City, Southampton, West Brom, Watford and Hull City are all in the race to recruit Gouveia in a season-long loan deal.

Gouveia started out in the Sporting Youth academy before switching to Benfica in 2017. He’s played twice for their senior side since coming through the ranks and enjoyed success with their B team before making a good impression in his first campaign of regular senior football with Estoril last time around.

An eye-catching move

Gouveia managed a good return at high level of football last season and from his perspective, a move to the Championship will present a great opportunity to test himself in an even more competitive league. He’s shown his abilities translate from youth to first-team football and his and Benfica’s hope would be that a Championship spell only furthers his development.

All of the sides present intriguing options too, though you could argue a chance to play for recently relegated sides Leicester City or Southampton could be the most attractive.

That’s not to write off West Brom, Watford or Hull City though. The Baggies are in dire need of new signings and could certainly do with an injection of flair into their attack. As for Watford and Hull, they’re well versed in recruiting from abroad and could really help Gouveia take himself to the next level.