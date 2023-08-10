Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Southampton battling to sign 24-year-old star

Downes, 24, left Swansea City to join West Ham last summer after standing out at Championship level.

He was touted as a long-term replacement for now departed star Declan Rice but with the millions coming in for the England international, other players have been signed and Downes looks to have been pushed further down the pecking order without being given a real chance to make the starting spot his own.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, the ex-Ipswich Town man is drawing interest.

Championship trio Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Southampton are all said to be vying for his signature this summer. Crystal Palace are also admirers with an exit looking more likely due to the new signings in the middle of the park.

Downes made 35 appearances for the Hammers last season, 21 of those coming in the Premier League.

A top quality signing

During his short but successful time with Swansea City, there were few Championship players better in possession that Downes. He’s so reliable and composed on the ball, boasting a passing range that previously made him a standout at this level.

His move to the Premier League was a deserved one and even if he has to drop back down the second-tier, it shouldn’t be long before the Brentwood-born midfielder is back in the top-flight.

Southampton obviously need a midfielder after a deal for James Ward-Prowse was agreed. Leeds United are set to lose Tyler Adams too, and even before his agreed move to Chelsea they were looking light on the ground in the middle. Middlesbrough’s need for a central midfielder isn’t quite as strong but if Downes is available, he’s someone Michael Carrick could work really well with.