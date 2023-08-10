Leeds United man on the brink of £20m Chelsea move, medical imminent

Chelsea have met the £20m release clause of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams with the player set to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours, as per reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Leeds United man Adams has been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League since the Whites’ relegation.

He made a good impression despite the club’s struggles last season and interest from Chelsea has grown over the past week or so. Now, fresh claims have emerged regarding the Stamford Bridge outfit’s pursuit of the American midfielder.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has said on Twitter that Chelsea have now met the £20m release clause in Adams’ deal.

As a result, the 24-year-old is now set to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours ahead of the proposed move.

One source has told us Adams will have a medical in the next 24 hours. w/@SkySports_Tim #CFC #LUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 10, 2023

Adams played 26 times for the Whites last season and is under contract until 2027 but now, he looks to be on the brink of an exit.

Another on the way out

Departures were inevitable for Leeds United this summer and with the season now underway, pieces are starting to move into place. Speculation is turning into firmed up interest and now, after countless rumours over Adams’ future, it looks as though he’ll be heading for Stamford Bridge.

He cut a popular figure last season but relegation always made an exit look likely, it was just a matter of where he’d go.

Adams probably won’t be the last high profile departure either. Players continue to be linked with moves away from Elland Road while forward Wilfried Gnonto made himself unavailable for Wednesday night’s cup game against Shrewsbury Town because he’s unhappy that he hasn’t been sold yet.

It could be that Gnonto follows Adams out the door sooner rather than later, leaving Leeds with some healthy funds to spend on strengthening their ranks.