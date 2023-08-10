Leeds United forward takes big action amid rejected Premier League approaches

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto made himself unavailable for the midweek game against Shrewsbury Town, Sky Sports has revealed.

Leeds United saw Italian international Gnonto start in their first game of the season against Cardiff City.

Many might have thought that the 19-year-old would have left by now. He’s tipped for a big future in the game and amid the Whites’ relegation, plenty of sides have been linked. Everton remain interested despite seeing multiple approaches rejected.

Questions were raised when Gnonto was absent from the squad to face Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night and even more interests were piqued when manager Daniel Farke issued a cryptic response when asked about his omission.

Now, Sky Sports has revealed that Gnonto made himself unavailable for the game as he is unhappy at the lack of a move away.

BREAKING: Sky Sports News has been told Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto made himself unavailable for last night's 2-1 win against Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup. Gnotto is unhappy at being unable to seal a move to another club. pic.twitter.com/7IfEBBMi3a — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2023

Gnonto managed four goals and four assists in 29 games for Leeds United last summer, quickly becoming a hugely popular figure at Elland Road. However, this latest update indicates all is not well between the club and player.

Pushing for a move

Gnonto is certainly a talent above Championship level but to this point, Leeds have been standing firm amid interest in his services. However, this action from the player could force their hand as he looks to move away from Elland Road after a year.

The teenager is already a 12-time Italy international and having caught the eye in the Premier League, he’ll likely get a move back to that level or at least to fop-flight football.

Leeds have the wingers in the ranks to deal with a Gnonto departure and if he can be sold, the hope will be that they can use those funds to further strengthen the squad. The backline looks like it needs some work, so it could be that some of the funds from a Gnonto sale go towards strengthening there.