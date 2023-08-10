‘In the pipelines’: Hay offers Leeds reassurance regarding Spurs man as Max Aarons move becomes doubtful

The Athletic’s Phil Hay says that Joe Rodon to Leeds United ‘remains in the pipelines’, after it was revealed that the Whites look set to miss out on Max Aarons.

News of an exciting double deal emerged yesterday. Leeds United were being heavily tipped to sign Rodon on loan form Tottenham and Aarons from Norwich City, but the latter’s move now looks to be in jeopardy.

Hay revealed that Aarons was set to reunite with Daniel Farke at Elland Road, and that a deal was in place for the 23-year-old to leave Norwich City with a medical planned.

But Bournemouth look to have hijacked the move in the final hours and Aarons is expected to join the south coast club instead.

And providing some security to Leeds fans, Hay says that a move for Rodon remains in the making and that it is ‘still on course to go through’, despite Aarons’ move seemingly falling through.

Hay tweeted:

Been a very Leeds United day, this one. Joe Rodon on a season-long loan remains in the pipeline and is still on course to go through. Aarons has obviously headed south. Farke was very careful to say nothing about that. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 9, 2023

Rodon to Leeds

Rodon has had a bit of a tough time since leaving Swansea City for Tottenham in 2020. He’s made just 15 Premier League appearances for the club and spent time on loan with Rennes last season. But now an exciting loan move to Leeds looks to be in the making.

The 37-cap Welsh international previously shone at this level with Swansea City and his time at Spurs and at Rennes will have only made him a better player, so for Leeds it looks like an exciting capture.

And following the Aarons saga, having this confirmation from Hay regarding Rodon is assuring, so expect to see Rodon arriving at Leeds in the very near future.

The Whites return to action away at Birmingham City this weekend.