‘In for a much tougher test’: Watford v Plymouth Argyle prediction

Watford host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.

Watford started their Championship season in perfect fashion at the weekend. The Hornets dispatched of QPR in comfortable fashion, winning 4-0 to put themselves at the top of the table.

They have exited the EFL Cup at the first stage though, losing on penalties to Stevenage after playing out a 1-1 draw.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they’re coming into this one looking to preserve a 100% record.

Steven Schumacher’s side defeated Huddersfield Town in a brilliant opening day display before comfortably beating Leyton Orient on Tuesday night. Heading to Vicarage Road, they’re in for a tough test in their first away game of the campaign though.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Plymouth’s opening day fixture against Huddersfield went just about perfectly. They’ve shown they’re here to really compete after rising from League One but away to Watford, they’re in for a much tougher test I believe.

“Watford were potent against an abysmal QPR at the weekend and while they should be disappointed to have been knocked out of the cup after fielding a strong side against Stevenage, they’re still favourites here.

“Plymouth will provide more resistance than QPR did but I still think the hosts will emerge victorious. I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“What a game this should be. I think these are two of the most exciting and attacking teams in the league and I’m excited to see how this one pans out.

“It’s a much tougher test for either side compared to their opening round fixtures – especially so for Plymouth in what is their first away outing in the league this season.

“Both teams have quality and it’s so difficult to split them – I’m going to back Plymouth to take what would be a very credible point.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Plymouth Argyle