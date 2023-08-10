‘Floodgates to open’: Huddersfield Town v Leicester City prediction

Huddersfield Town host Leicester City in the Championship this weekend.

Neil Warnock’s side started the season against newly-promoted side Plymouth Argyle. They fell to a 3-1 defeat and struggled to get going last weekend. Their midweek cup clash against Middlesbrough also ended in defeat, but before they were reduced to 10 men they were arguably the better side.

Leicester City got off to a winning start against Coventry City last weekend. They came from behind to take all three points with Enzo Maresca’s side looking dangerous this season. The Foxes made it two from two midweek against Burton Albion as they picked up a routine 2-0 win to progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup

Ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Warnock did well to keep the Terriers up last season, but they don’t seem to have improved all too much this summer. The experienced boss will have his work cut out for him this season and they will be up against it this weekend.

“Leicester City proved a very hard side to beat. Their ability to knock the ball around will likely suit them here with Huddersfield Town possibly set to deploy a deeper block. The Foxes will have more than enough of the ball here to win, but it will all come down to their ability to break down a low block.

“I can see this one being one sided and once the first goes in I expect the floodgates to open.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Leicester City

James Ray

“The Terriers will probably put up a decent fight this weekend but there’s a bit of a gulf in quality when it comes to their squads. Leicester should be confident of claiming all three points, and I’ll back them to emerge victorious.

“Writing off Huddersfield is something Maresca and co can not afford to do. If the team can get the crowd up for the game, Leicester could go spend some time on the ropes while they look to stay in the game.

“However, I think the Foxes’ quality will shine through. I’ll go for a 3-1 away win.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Leicester City