‘Fancy them to nick this one’: West Brom v Swansea City prediction

West Brom host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

West Brom play their first game at The Hawthorns this weekend, going into it on the back of two 2-1 defeats v Blackburn Rovers and then Stoke City in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Swansea meanwhile drew their opening game of the season at home to Birmingham City before easing past Northampton Town in the cup, winning 3-0.

The Welsh club won both games against West Brom last season – both by 3-2 scorelines – and they’ve won their last four against the Baggies too.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s looking like a tough campaign ahead for West Brom. They’ve just not had the investment they need and having sold some names this summer, they really look like they have a depleted squad right now.

“Swansea meanwhile, they seem to have a bit of newfound optimism under Duff and on the back of a very positive summer transfer window.

“Jerry Yates will be full of confidence after getting a debut goal and with Joel Piroe off the mark v Northampton, the Swans will pose a real threat to West Brom – I fancy them to nick this one.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Swansea City

James Ray

“I can see these two sharing the points this weekend. West Brom need to get something under their belts after defeats to Blackburn and Stoke while Swansea will be keen to kick on from their comfortable midweek win over Northampton.

“Duff’s side took a point from their opening day clash with Birmingham City and while they could definitely take all three points from a lacklustre West Brom side, I feel they’ll have to settle for just the one.

“West Brom need to put on a decent display to inject some confidence back into the fanbase but I can see the home faithful being left wanting a bit.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Swansea City