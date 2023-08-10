Crystal Palace midfielder poised to link up with League One side

Wycombe Wanderers are poised to land Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan, reports Matt Woosnam.

Wycombe Wanderers are expected to win the race to sign the Premier League prospect on a temporary basis following the start of the new League One season last weekend.

Phillips, 21, spent time in the third tier with Shrewsbury Town last term and made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Shrews, finding the net on three occasions.

The Athletic reporter Woosnam now reports (see tweet below) that the Chairboys are ‘set’ to lure him to Adams Park to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Palace midfielder Killian Phillips is set to join League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan. Scott Banks set for a loan move to German side St Pauli. #CPFC https://t.co/dwPNIb4Hut — Matt Woosnam (@MattWoosie) August 9, 2023

Wycombe identify target

Wycombe could see Phillips as someone to inject more quality into their midfield department. They were beaten 3-0 on the opening day at home to Exeter City but beat MK Dons 2-0 away in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Phillips signed for Crystal Palace in January 2022 after a successful trial. He started his career with spells in Ireland at Kilbarrack United and Drogheda United before catching the eye in the League of Ireland with the latter.

The USA-born man made 31 appearances for the Drogs before his permanent switch to Selhurst Park and he has since played once for the Eagles’ first-team in a cup clash against Oxford United last year.

Phillips has also been involved with the top flight outfit during pre-season games over the past couple of years too. The Republic of Ireland youth international was given the green light to head out the exit door last winter when Shrewsbury came calling to get some experience under his belt.

He was a hit during his time at New Meadow and is now heading back to the Football League to continue his development.