Championship man on radar and more: QPR transfer news from the last week of the window

QPR announced the signing of Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest last night, with the experienced centre-back signing on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

After last weekend’s humiliation at Watford, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth promised new signings – and he’s delivered.

He said that the club were hoping to get at least one new centre-back over the line as the R’s defensive crisis rumbles on, and they’ve signed a hugely experienced and proven one in Cook who becomes the club’s seventh summer signing.

And there’s another centre-back on the club’s radar as of this morning, and another experienced Championship man in Sunderland’s Danny Batth.

Alan Nixon has revealed that the R’s have joined Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Batth, 32, who looks like surplus to requirements at the Stadium of Light despite being named Supporters’ Player of the Year last time round.

Whether or not QPR can beat Blackburn to the signing remains to be seen, but it’s another exciting potential signing for QPR who remain in need of centre-backs.

Elsewhere, the R’s have been linked with Arsenal’s Ryan Alebiosu in the last week.

The 24-year-old right-back is reportedly available for a loan move this summer, with Rotherham United another team to have been linked, but West London Sport say that the loan fee could be a potential hurdle for QPR.

QPR then have done well to get a deal for Cook over the line before this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City.

It’s a very good signing in fairness but Ainsworth will know that he needs a few more names, and in a few different positions, before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1st.