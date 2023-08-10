Bristol City considering swoop for Bolton Wanderers man, but move won’t come cheap

Bristol City could look to bolster their midfield with a move for Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason, reports Bristol Live, as Alex Scott nears a move to Bournemouth.

Scott, 19, looks set to complete his move to the Premier League, with the player having undergone a medical with Bournemouth after a summer of speculation regarding the talented midfielder.

And Bristol Live are now reporting that the Robins could turn towards Bolton Wanderers’ Thomason, 22, as a potential midfield addition following Scott’s imminent move to Bournemouth.

Thomason spent time with Blackpool as a youth player before joining Bolton Wanderers from non-league Longridge Town in 2020. He’s since made 73 total appearances for the Trotters, scoring twice.

Bristol Live add that Nigel Pearson’s side would ‘have to pay a reasonable fee’ for Thomason, who is under contract until 2025, but that the Robins should have some spending money following Scott’s sale.

Great Scott

Losing Scott was inevitable. But Bristol City look like they’re about to claim a sizeable £25million for the player and so it’s good business on the whole.

It’ll be difficult to replace him – if not impossible. He’s a rare talent and Pearson might have to do with just having a number of decent players in that position.

He’s signed a good midfielder this summer in Jason Knight and Thomason would be another shrewd capture – he showed a lot of promise last season and is well-liked by Bolton fans.

Expect the Trotters to have a high valuation though. Ian Evatt’s side are going for promotion this season and Thomason looks set to play an important role, so Thomason certainly won’t come cheap.

Bristol City return to action v Millwall this weekend, whilst Bolton head to Cheltenham Town.