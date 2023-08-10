Bournemouth eyeing another Norwich City raid as academy graduate emerges as new target

Bournemouth are eyeing a move for Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Norwich City recruited Omobamidele back in 2018, bringing him into their academy ranks from Leixlip United as a teenager.

Since working through his ranks, the 21-year-old has gone on to play 52 times for the Canaries, chipping in with two goals in the process. He came on off the bench against Hull City last weekend, playing 16 minutes as David Wagner’s side won 2-1.

Now though, it is claimed Omobamidele has emerged as a target for Premier League Bournemouth.

The Cherries already look set to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City and now, TEAMtalk has said that they’re turning their attentions to the Republic of Ireland international. A move is being plotted, so time will tell if this initial interest develops into anything more concrete as the window progresses.

Omobamidele has three years remaining on his contract with the club.

Another Bournemouth swoop?

Bournemouth have shown they’ve got the money to spend and they’re no strangers to dipping into the Championship for top stars. A move for Omobamidele makes sense from that perspective but time will tell if Norwich are willing to sanction an exit.

The defender has a big future ahead of him and he’s someone the Canaries could definitely get a good deal for this summer. His contract situation means they’re under no pressure to sell though, so this situation should be in their hands.

They’ve had interest in key assets before and have previously fended off interest in Omobamidele but time will tell if they’re able to do so again if Bournemouth come calling. Around three weeks remains in the transfer window so fans will be eager to see how this one pans out.