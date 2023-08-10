‘An uncomfortable game’: Coventry City v Middlesbrough prediction

Coventry City host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Coventry City welcome Middlesbrough to the CBS Arena on Saturday, for what is the two teams’ first meeting since they met in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

The Sky Blues eventually overcame Boro before losing to Luton Town in the final, and they’ve started their season with back-to-back 2-1 defeats; against Leicester City in the league and then AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Middlesbrough meanwhile lost at home to Millwall in their opener, but they picked up their first win in six competitive games this week, beating Huddersfield Town in the cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Boro may still be hurting from their defeat v Coventry in the play-offs, and it looks like Coventry’s play-off final heartbreak has seeped into this season too.

“Both teams have made poor starts to the league campaign and both will be desperate to avoid defeat again this weekend, so it should make for an uncomfortable game at the CBS.

“The Sky cameras often provide an unexpected result, though. Boro looked like their former selves v Huddersfield and so I’m leaning towards them for this one, but I certainly think it’ll be close.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray

“This will be a really intriguing tie. Of course, these two faced off in the play-offs last season and Coventry emerged victorious, so it will be exciting to see just where these two stand now after busy transfer windows for both teams.

“Middlesbrough will be out for revenge while the Sky Blues know a win over stern opposition will boost their confidence after a couple of tough results to kick off their campaign. The home crowd should play a part in this one, and they might just help the hosts snatch a point.

“It feels like this one could go either way and while I feel Boro are better equipped to take the win, I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Middlesbrough