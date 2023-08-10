3 strikers Peterborough United should consider signing if Wrexham pull off Tshimanga deal

Peterborough United only signed Kabongo Tshimanga permanently this summer but Wrexham are claimed to have made a £500,000 bid for the striker.

Peterborough recruited Tshimanga on an initial loan deal in January, then signing him permanently from Chesterfield. He’s played 10 times for the club without scoring thus far but the 25-year-old is tipped to succeed in the EFL after lighting it up in the National League.

Wrexham are said to have bid half-a-million pounds for him though as they look to bolster their attacking options. At this stage, Posh have issued a ‘no comment’ on the links, but it could be worth considering some replacements.

Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Sinclair Armstrong – QPR

Armstrong is a powerful and athletic forward but he’s still a raw talent. He’s shown in youth football and non-league loans that he knows where the goal is but it could do him well to spend a season developing away from QPR.

If Jonson Clarke-Harris is to stay, the young striker would be a fantastic deputy and a loan could allow Posh to reinvest the funds elsewhere or put towards balancing the books a bit.

Sam Nombe – Exeter City

If the club wanted to go a bit bolder in the search for another striker, Sam Nombe could be perfect.

The Exeter City man is an explosive forward who might prove a bit more expensive but with the Tshimanga money and maybe some funds raised from other exits, he’d be a player who could eventually take the starting spot from Clarke-Harris in the years to come. Nombe is proven at League One level and if he stays fit, he could end up on the trajectory plenty of former Posh strikers have followed.

Jay Stansfield – Fulham

Last but not least is Fulham talent Stansfield, who could benefit from another loan away from Craven Cottage. He impressed away with Exeter City last season, proving he’s got a well-rounded game alongside the goalscoring instincts he has shown in youth football.

It could be that Fulham would prefer to send him to the Championship after last season’s success but it would certainly be worth Posh asking about him. He could either partner Clarke-Harris or offer cover and competition for the starting spot.