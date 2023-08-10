3 central midfielders Southampton should consider amid Ward-Prowse, Smallbone developments

Southampton have seen players linked with exits all summer and recent claims have emerged regarding midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Will Smallbone.

Ward-Prowse has been on the radar of West Ham and recent reports have said a deal has finally been reached. As for fellow Southampton academy graduate Smallbone, it is said a bid of £7m from Sheffield United was knocked back, but the player wants the move.

Amid these updates, the Saints should have some potential replacements on the radar. Here, we put forward three central midfielders they must consider…

Flynn Downes – West Ham

Downes was fantastic in the Championship before his deserved move to West Ham but the former Swansea City and Ipswich Town man hasn’t had the game time he deserves with the Hammers, so a move away could be for the best.

The midfielder is one of the ideal signings for the Saints. He knows just how manager Russell Martin operates and would be a fantastic addition at St. Mary’s as he could push them to promotion before managing a step up to the Premier League too.

Tommy Doyle – Manchester City

Just behind Downes, Manchester City man Doyle is probably the second best option. He could be the ideal heir to Ward-Prowse’s throne given his technical prowess and set-piece ability.

The well-documented link between Southampton and City could see them get this deal done. The Saints have signed plenty of players from the treble winners and if Martin needs a midfielder, he’d be silly not to look at Tommy Doyle.

Lewis O’Brien – Nottingham Forest

The final option is Lewis O’Brien, who would be yet another brilliant signing at Championship level.

Like Downes, he’s not been given the chances his second-tier performances warranted since stepping up to the top-flight. He was one of the Championship’s best with Huddersfield but a lack of game time with Nottingham Forest has seen his career falter somewhat. A deal certainly seems feasible and he probably wouldn’t break the bank either.