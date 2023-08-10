22-year-old winger attends Leeds United game, player could leave current club

Speculation over potential arrivals at Leeds United has really ramped up in recent weeks. Daniel Farke’s arrival means the squad could change a fair bit over the final weeks of the window as he prepares his squad for a Championship promotion push.

Now, it has been said that one player who could be inbound is Rangers man Matondo.

According to Football Insider, Matondo watched on at Elland Road as Leeds United played out a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at the weekend. They add that as a result, talk of a possible move to the Whites has been fuelled, though time will tell if his rumoured attendance leads to anything more concrete.

Matondo has not been linked with Leeds so far this summer but it could be that he leaves Rangers this summer. He’s down the pecking order under Michael Beale and is not part of their European squad list.

A needed signing?

Even if the likes of Crysencio Summerville or Willy Gnonto end up making moves away, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Leeds United add another winger to their ranks given the number of options they have available out wide.

Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Dan James and Ian Poveda are all wingers still on the books. Even Helder Costa is still a Leeds United player while academy talents like Sonny Perkins have been deployed out wide.

Matondo was tipped for a bright future with Manchester City before an eye-catching move to FC Schalke but his talents haven’t translated to senior level as of yet. He previously struggled to catch the eye in a stint with Stoke City but time will tell whether his apparent attendance at Elland Road leads to anything serious.