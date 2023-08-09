Wrexham make six-figure bid for player who only joined L1 side permanently this summer

Wrexham have made a £500,000 bid for Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed.

Tshimanga joined Peterborough United on loan in January before the move was made permanent earlier this summer.

He’s played 10 times for Posh without scoring thus far but after prolific spells in the National League with Boreham Wood and Chesterfield, the 25-year-old is tipped to come good in the EFL after working his way back up the leagues.

Now though, it has been claimed that Tshimanga is drawing surprise interest from the league below.

Wrexham have made a bid of £500,000 for the Peterborough United striker, TEAMtalk has said. Posh are yet to respond to the offer and time will tell how they react to an offer for a player they only recruited permanently in July.

The Red Dragons are in the market for another option up top after Paul Mullin was forced to the sidelines in pre-season.

A quick profit?

When Posh signed Tshimanga on an initial loan deal in January, it was said that a fee of £250,000 had been paid to bring him in. Wrexham’s offer could see them double that, if that was indeed what they paid for the ex-MK Dons man.

Peterborough United have been looking to raise funds through player sales this summer and if Jonson Clarke-Harris is to end up staying this summer, a quick profit on Tshimanga might appeal to the hierarchy.

This could be an interesting one to keep an eye on as Wrexham’s deep pockets are no secret. Their need for a striker may well see them conjure up a decent fee and given Tshimanga’s record in the National League, he’d be in with a good chance of getting back to his best in League Two.