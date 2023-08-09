Witcoop shares Derby County striker stance as Rams miss out on 3 transfer targets

Derby County’s striker search will continue on, says Darren Witcoop, after a ‘frustrating month’ for the Rams in the transfer market.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has just two natural no.9s at his disposal in Conor Washington and James Collins, with his side’s lack of attacking options perhaps evident in last night’s EFL Cup exit v Blackpool.

The Rams have been looking for new strikers, though, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith the latest to be linked and later ruled out of a move to Pride Park.

And taking to Twitter this afternoon, journalist Witcoop has said that Derby are still on the lookout for a new striker following failed pursuits of Smith, Jordan Rhodes, and Matt Godden, whilst also adding that Collins is set to stay reported despite interest from Shrewsbury Town.

Derby still searching for a new striker after frustrating month. Move failed for Huddersfield’s Jordan Rhodes, loan for Sheff Wed’s Michael Smith rejected and Coventry’s Matty Godden was looked at but he’s signed a new deal. Shrewsbury target James Collins staying put. #dcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 9, 2023

Derby County fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Blackpool in the EFL Cup last night, following their 2-1 defeat v Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League One season.

Strikers needed

David McGoldrick’s summer exit looks like it’s really hurting the Rams. He’s replaceable, but Derby are yet to replace him and time is quickly running out for Warne to find a new goal-scorer.

That being said, there is still time and there is still players available on loans and whatnot for Derby to take a look at – the best options are quickly being snapped up, though.

Who the Rams might bring in remains to be seen. But they’re being linked with some decent names and expect there to be some more impressive names on their list as they look to get off the mark this season.

Up next is a trip to Burton Albion this weekend.