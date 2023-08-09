‘Will have too much for them’: Leyton Orient v Portsmouth prediction

Leyton Orient host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Portsmouth travel to South London to face a Leyton Orient side looking for their first win of the season. The O’s were defeated 1-0 by Charlton Athletic on the opening day before falling to a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat against Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Ben Waine netted both for the Pilgrims while Orient are looking for their first goal of the new campaign.

As for Portsmouth, they dispatched of Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night after a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers. Australian striker Kusini Yengi has started brilliantly, netting the equaliser at the weekend before a brace in the cup.

Pompey are widely tipped to fight for promotion, so they’ll be aiming for all three points here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Orient have the players to cause Portsmouth some problems and as the new signings take time to settle into proceedings and build partnerships, there could be some teething problems while they settle into a new division. The same goes for Portsmouth, but of course they’re no strangers to League One football.

“Kusini Yengi’s strong start to the season makes for good reading though and if he can continue how he’s started, he’s quickly going to become a real favourite at Fratton Park.

“I can see him continuing his good form here too. Orient can be a tough nut to crack at home but I think Portsmouth will have too much for them. I’ll go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 0-2 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“Whilst Orient are yet to get the ball rolling this season, I still think they’ll be safe and it should be just a matter of time before things start clicking for them.

“That being said, a visit from Portsmouth is never an easy task. Pompey earned their first win in midweek and that should put some wind in their sails after a frustrating draw on the opening day of the season.

“With Pompey having that ever-deep squad, I can see them getting through this one with what would be an impressive win on the road.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 0-1 Portsmouth