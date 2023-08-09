, UPDATED: The 4 Huddersfield Town summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-1 away at Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the new Championship season.

Huddersfield Town then lost 3-2 at home to fellow second tier club Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night.

After a tough first couple of matches, we’ve looked at all the recent Terriers transfer rumours and discussed the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Callum Lang

Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Wigan Athletic winger has been on Neil Warnock’s radar. His current club were relegated to League One last term.

How likely is this one?

This deal is pretty unlikely considering YorkshireLive have since reported that he is not on their list of targets at the moment. Lang has started both of the Latics’ games so far in this campaign.

Tennai Watson

Huddersfield have been linked with a swoop for the defender this summer, according to a report by Football League World, with Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic also mentioned as suitors.

How likely is this one?

The door is open to land the full-back on a free transfer and the ball is very much in the Terriers’ court with this one as the player continues to weigh up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Jack Hunt

He has been linked with a switch to the John Smith’s Stadium following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of June, as per Football Insider.

How likely is this one?

Like Watson, Hunt remains unattached and is an option for Warnock if he still wants to bolster his defensive department. He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has also played for Bristol City in the past.

Kyle Hudlin

The striker is wanted by Port Vale in the third tier, as per Nixon on his Patreon, following his temporary stint at AFC Wimbledon last season.

How likely is this one?

Hudlin was left on the bench against Plymouth last weekend but then scored against Middlesbrough last time out. Time will tell whether he is allowed to depart before the end of the window and it may depend on incomings.