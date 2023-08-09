Timescale emerges on Leeds trio’s injuries that could leave Liam Cooper’s transfer in doubt

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United started the season with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds took a two goal lead on Sunday despite being up against it for most of the game. The Welsh side were clinical going forward and relatively poor defending led to two openings for the visitors.

A big fight back then occurred and Leeds United managed an added time equaliser to share the points in their Championship return.

Now, an injury update has emerged on three key players via the Leeds United official website and it could actually directly impact the remainder of their transfer window.

Captain Liam Cooper has ruptured his plantar fascia and will be out for around two months.

Crysencio Summerville who scored the late leveller is ruled out for around three weeks with a groin strain.

And elsewhere Junior Firpo is still about a month away from a return to action after suffering torn lateral ligaments in his knee.

1 of 6 Who is this? Morgan Whittaker Liam Cundle Mat Grimes Joel Piroe

A chance to fill the gaps

The transfer window is still in full swing and for the next few weeks clubs can still make additions to their squads.

Captain Cooper has actually been linked with a move away this summer and this injury could put a stop to that for the time being.

Leeds United do look like they’re in the market for defense reinforcements this window. Brandon Williams from Manchester United is one name linked with a move to Elland Road this summer. Elsewhere they appear to be closing in on a deal to sign Tottenham defender Joe Rodon on loan. Norwich City man Max Aarons is another target and the Whites are looking at a potential fee of £12million for him.

Farke is tasked with delivering yet another Championship promotion to the side he’s in charge of. The job at Elland Road does appear like a bigger rebuild job than the previous ones he’s been involved with.

However regardless of this, Leeds United will still have a strong squad for this level of football and therefore expectations and demands will be quite high this year.

Whilst a draw in the opening day won’t scupper their season it will be ideal for them to get their first win of the season before long.

They face Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend and it will be seen as a chance to come away with maximum points.