Stumbling blocks emerge as QPR pursue deal for Nottingham Forest man

QPR are still in talks to sign Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook but wages and the structure of the deal are proving to be obstacles, as per Darren Witcoop.

QPR have been linked with a whole host of centre-backs this summer but they have entered the season with limited options at the heart of defence. Youngster Joe Gubbins started the season opener against Watford, partnering Morgan Fox.

Nottingham Forest man Cook is among those to have been consistently linked with the R’s and now, a fresh update on the club’s pursuit of the 32-year-old has emerged from reporter Witcoop.

He states that while QPR and Forest are still in talks over a potential deal, stumbling blocks are preventing an agreement.

Wages are proving to be an obstacle, as is the structure of the deal. Gareth Ainsworth still wants to sign a centre-back before this weekend but with the Cook deal stuttering, the club could be forced to turn elsewhere.

The hunt for a centre-back

QPR’s abysmal display against Watford further showed why Ainsworth is in dire need of new signings. The R’s are among the favourites for relegation and if they can’t add some new bodies to their backline, the chances of them dropping to League One will only grow stronger as the season progresses.

Someone of Cook’s experience could prove valuable in Ainsworth’s ranks. He’s played plenty of football in both the Premier League and the Championship and could become a real leader as QPR battle against the odds.

However, the need for a centre-back is clear to see. If a deal for Cook can’t be done before this weekend, it could be best to put talks with Nottingham Forest on the back burner for now if an effort to get another body in as soon as possible.