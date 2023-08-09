Stoke City working on 12th summer signing with Potters ‘in discussions’ to sign £1.21m winger

Stoke City are in talks to sign winger Nikola Jojic from Serbian outfit FK Mladost, it has been revealed.

Stoke City’s summer transfer window continues to impress. Alex Neil has already added 11 new players to his ranks with the majority of those arriving on permanent deals, and it looks like there could yet be more before the September 1st deadline.

As relayed by StokeonTrentLive, FK Mladost’s sporting director Nenad Milovanovic has confirmed that the club are in talks with Stoke City over a potential deal which could see Jojic, 19, head to the bet365 Stadium this summer.

Milovanovic is quoted as saying:

“It is true that we are in discussions with the representatives of Stoke City about the potential departure of Nikola Jojić.”

StokeonTrentLive also relay the information that Stoke City and Mladost could agree a €1.4million (£1.21million) deal for Jojic.

The news comes after it was reported that Premier League Luton Town are chasing a deal for Potters wide-man Jacob Brown, with the Hatters hoping to finalise a deal for the 25-year-old who scored in Stoke’s opening day win over Rotherham United.

1 of 6 Who is this? Morgan Whittaker Liam Cundle Mat Grimes Joel Piroe

Another one…

Stoke City and Neil promised transfer activity this summer, and they’ve certainly delivered.

They managed to get the bulk of their business over the line before the start of the new season and given their result against Rotherham, it suggests that the business they’ve done has definitely improved the side.

Stoke have spent big in the past, recruited heavily, but not always to an avail. This summer though, it looks like Stoke’s recruitment has been really shrewd and so fans will have confidence that the club have done their due diligence on Jojic.

He’s a relatively unknown player with little experience, but if the Potters are willing to splash out £1.21million on him, then he must have some potential.

Stoke City head to Ipswich Town on Saturday.