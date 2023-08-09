Sheffield United fail with £7m bid for Southampton ace, player wants move

Southampton have rejected a bid of £7m from Sheffield United for midfielder Will Smallbone, as per Caught Offside.

Southampton midfielder Smallbone has had to bide his time for regular minutes in first-team football. He spent last season with Stoke City and made a great impression with the Potters, standing him in good stead for a role in Russell Martin’s plans back at St. Mary’s for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 23-year-old started in the Saints’ opening day win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Smallbone is said to have drawn admiring glances from the Premier League and Championship this summer and now, a new report has claimed that Southampton have knocked back a top-flight bid.

Caught Offside states Sheffield United have seen a £7m offer turned down but the Blades could be offered encouragement by the player’s stance. They add that Smallbone ‘appears desperate’ for a move with Sheffield United willing to match his wage demands, while Southampton are not.

On the move?

After reportedly seeing another bid turned down, time will tell if Sheffield United come back in for Smallbone. His claimed stance on a move should offer them encouragement but we’ve seen all summer that Southampton will not let players leave on the cheap despite relegation.

Smallbone is in with a great chance of becoming a regular with the Saints and he could really cement himself as a key player.

However, his deal is up next summer and if the club aren’t willing to match his wage demands, they could be best off cashing in on the midfielder now to remove risk of losing him on the cheap in January or for nothing next summer. Sheffield United will need a new central midfielder as Sander Berge nears a move to Burnley but it remains to be seen if they can get Smallbone as his replacement.