‘Pretty pathetic’: Notts County v Grimsby Town prediction

Notts County host Grimsby Town in League Two this weekend.

Notts County started their season with a thoroughly disappointing 5-1 loss to Sutton United at the weekend. Aidan Stone was sent off in the early stages of that tie and in the midweek cup defeat to Lincoln City, Aden Baldwin was dismissed too.

County will be hoping to get a first win under their belt against the Mariners and hopefully, keep all 11 men on the pitch in the process.

As for Grimsby Town, they played out a 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon on the opening day. They then lost 2-0 to League Two rivals Mansfield Town in the EFL Cup, so they’re on the hunt for their first win of the season as well.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With both teams still searching for their first win of the season, we’ll hopefully be in for a decent game at Meadow Lane.

“Many have tipped County to battle it out at the top of the table but it’s understandable if they take a bit of time to adjust. That outing against Sutton was pretty pathetic, and they need to put it behind them quickly.

“Grimsby’s attack concerns me a little in terms of their prospects for this season but I can see them getting on the scoresheet here. It might not be enough to take anything from it though as I feel Luke Williams will have pushed his squad hard this week to get the standards back up in front of the home support.

“I’ll go for a County win.”

Score prediction: Notts County 2-1 Grimsby Town

Harry Mail

“Many were shocked by Notts County’s 5-1 loss at Sutton United last weekend and they were beaten again in the Carabao Cup 2-1 to Lincoln City on Tuesday night. However, Luke Williams’ side will fancy their chances of picking up their first win of the season on Saturday on home soil.

“Grimsby haven’t scored in their opening two games in all competitions and are lacking a cutting edge. Therefore, I think the hosts will just sneak this one.”

Score prediction: Notts County 1-0 Grimsby Town