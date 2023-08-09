Preston North End boss quizzed on Tom Cannon as Everton decision day rolls around

Preston North End have been pushing hard to re-sign Cannon, 20, on loan from Everton this summer, following the striker’s impressive haul in the second half of last season.

There’s been widespread interest in the player but there’s been suggestions that Preston are leading the race to sign the Irishman on loan this summer.

And earlier in the month, it was claimed that Everton were set to make a decision by today [Wednesday] on whether or not to loan out Cannon this summer.

With decision day upon us, Lowe has commented further on the matter, telling Lancs Live of the situation:

“I’ve got no comment on it until we know. You probably know more than me. I don’t hear anything or listen to any of the social media stuff going on. I just wait for a phone call and when that comes you will know about it.”

Cannon featured 20 times for Preston in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals along the way and thoroughly impressing.

The wait goes on

Low has some decent attacking options in names like Will Keane, and the soon-to-return Ched Evans and Emil Riis, but another would give Lowe insurance should any more pick up injuries later in the season.

And bringing back Cannon would be a great bit of business. He really shone for the Lilywhites last season and given a whole campaign in the Championship, he could net a lot of goals and do a lot of developing too.

It seems like Everton remain undecided on what to do with the striker, and with other teams interested, there’s no guarantee that he comes to Preston should Everton loan him out.

Preston return to league action v Sunderland this weekend.