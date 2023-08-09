Premier League club hoping to wrap up deal for Stoke City star

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown could be heading for the Premier League as Luton Town look to finalise a deal, as per Stoke on Trent Live.

Stoke City signed 25-year-old Brown from Barnsley in the summer of 2020, and he’s been a regular since.

He’s notched 30 goals and laid on eight assists in 141 games for the Potters, netting his most recent goal in the opening day win over Rotherham United at the weekend. However, the Scotland international was omitted from the squad to face West Brom in the EFL Cup last night.

Now, Stoke on Trent Live has said that Premier League new boys Luton Town are hoping to finalise a deal for the forward.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards was in attendance of Stoke’s clash with West Brom on Tuesday night. It remains to be seen just how far along a deal is but it could be that Brown’s stay with the Potters comes to an end after three years.

Heading for the top-flight?

It looks as though former Barnsley man Brown is heading for the exit door at Stoke City and after proving himself in both the Championship and League One, this looks to be a good move for the forward. He’ll get a shot at showing his talents at a Premier League level though Luton are expected to be up against it in the top-flight.

Stoke will be losing a useful asset in Brown though. His ability to play anywhere across the frontline has made him a regular under Neil and the hope will be that some of the new signings can replace the output he provided last season.

Brown netted nine goals and provided two assists last season and he scored on what might prove to be his swansong against Rotherham at the weekend.