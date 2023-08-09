Opinion: Leeds United should consider cheap move for 25-year-old to bolster key area

Leeds United’s transfer business is picking up and one area that is in need of bolstering is Daniel Farke’s midfield department.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Whites while there are young talents who could really emerge as key first-team players this year. Archie Gray started alongside Ethan Ampadu in the season opener against Cardiff City and other options include Darko Gyabi and Jamie Shackleton.

However, a proven player with a bit more pedigree wouldn’t go amiss, especially amid growing rumours over Tyler Adams’ future. Player sales mean the Whites should have funds to spend but the chance to save money where possible shouldn’t be frowned upon.

One way Leeds could make a shrewd addition to their midfield ranks is with a free transfer swoop for Tom Davies.

Still on the market

Everton brought Davies through their youth ranks and into the first-team but he left at the end of last season. He’s still available for nothing too after it emerged he wouldn’t be joining Cardiff City because they could not afford his wages.

The 25-year-old has played over 150 times in the Premier League and with regular game time and a fresh start, Davies still has plenty of potential to fulfil. He could come into the starting XI or add valuable depth if teenager Gray is to hold down a place in Farke’s XI.

As a free agent, Davies would be a low cost and low risk signing but with such experience under his belt, he’s someone who could thrive at Championship level and then manage a step up to the Premier League too.

The inclination could be to go for a more attractive option like the heavily linked Gustavo Hamer, and that is fully understandable. The Coventry City man has been one of the second-tier’s standouts and looks ready for that next step, but there’s no reason why Leeds United shouldn’t take a chance on Davies as well.