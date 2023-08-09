‘Only go one way’: AFC Wimbledon v Wrexham prediction

AFC Wimbledon host Wrexham in League Two this weekend.

AFC Wimbledon started the season with a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Town. They narrowly avoided relegation last season and must improve if they want to do so again this time around.

Wrexham crashed back down to earth last weekend in a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons. Phil Parkinson’s side were up against a strong fourth tier outfit, but conceding five in any circumstance is worrying. They did bounce back midweek and managed to beat League One side Wigan Athletic on penalties.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wimbledon will do well to avoid a relegation fight this season. The quality of League Two appears to have increased quite significantly and one of the teams driving that quality up is Wrexham. Wimbledon will need to defend tightly for a lot of the game, and whilst a clean sheet last weekend proves they can do it, I’m not convinced it’ll be as easy this time around.

“Parkinson’s side had all the momentum in the world behind them last weekend and whilst their confidence will have took a hit it may be the reality check they need in order to go on and succeed this season. Their 0-0 draw in normal time against Wigan will give them confidence they can compete how they believed they can and I think that will set them up nicely for this weekend.

“Wrexham have more than enough quality to pick up their first win of the season here, and barring any silly mistakes, I think this will only go one way.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Wrexham

Harry Mail

“Wrexham had a rude awakening to life back in the Football League after 15 years with their 5-3 loss to MK Dons. They were much better defensively against Wigan in the Carabao Cup last time out and have boosted their ranks with the addition of winger James McClean which makes them stronger.

“Wimbledon will be hoping to have a successful season and have stuck by boss Johnnie Jackson. However, they are in for a tough test against the Red Dragons and I can see the visitors securing their first League Two win of the campaign here.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Wrexham