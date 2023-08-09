Middlesbrough closing in on permanent deal for 24-year-old Atalanta striker

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to sign striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta BC, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Middlesbrough are in the market for more reinforcements up top as they look too end a busy summer transfer window in impressive fashion. Speculation has circulated over the future of talisman Chuba Akpom and the 27-year-old hasn’t played in either of the first two games of the season.

Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss are the only two strikers while Matt Crooks has also played as a no.9.

Now though, it is claimed that Boro are closing in on the signing of another striker in the form of Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has said on Twitter that Middlesbrough are nearing a deal for the 24-year-old, who will sign permanently on an initial four-year deal. The option of a further 12 months is also included.

.@Boro are close to signing forward Latte Lath from @Atalanta_BC on a permanent deal. 4-year contract + 1 year option. @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 9, 2023

Latte Lath is a product of Atalanta’s youth academy but he has found much of his game time out on loan. Last season, he notched 16 goals and four assists in 34 games for Swiss side St. Gallen.

A permanent home

Latte Lath was a great scorer at youth level for Atalanta and his spell in Switzerland last season shows he’s got what it takes to be prolific at a good senior level too. Some of his loans haven’t been anywhere near as fruitful but if he can settle at a permanent home, Latte Lath will be hoping to maximise his potential.

We’ve seen what Michael Carrick can do with forwards like Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom, so the hope will be that the Ivorian can enjoy a similar level of success if his move goes through.

Time will tell if more details emerge on the proposed deal too, with only the contract on offer disclosed as it stands.