‘Looking likely’: Hay drops Leeds United transfer updates on Gustavo Hamer and Tyler Adams

Leeds United remain keen on Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer, whilst Tyler Adams to Chelsea remains likely, as per Phil Hay.

It’s been a busy morning on the Leeds United transfer front. Daniel Farke looks set to bring two new defensive names to Elland Road in the coming days in Norwich City’s Max Aarons and Spurs’ Joe Rodon.

And after revealing that the Whites are in talks to land both players, The Athletic’s Hay then went on to reveal that Leeds United ‘remain keen on Hamer’ but that a move for the Dutchman is ‘not cheap or easy’, whilst also stating that Adams’ reported move to Chelsea is ‘still looking likely’.

Leeds have been linked on and off with Hamer for over a year now, but links with the Coventry City man have intensified over the last couple of weeks – the latest here is that Sheffield United have joined the race to sign the 26-year-old, with Coventry commanding an initial £12million and a further £2million in add-ons.

Adams meanwhile has been closely linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the past couple of weeks, with Sky Sports reporting yesterday that Chelsea were in talks to sign Adams who has a £20million release clause in his contract.

Summer stepping up

It was a slow start to the summer for Leeds. Farke’s appointment dragged on and he could only get the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow over the line before the season opener v Cardiff City.

But with still a few weeks of the window left, Leeds look to be closing in on a couple of exciting transfer targets in Aarons and Rodon – the former Farke knows well from their time at Norwich.

Where else Farke might look to strengthen remains to be seen – Hamer could be his next target but like Hay says, it’s a move that won’t come cheap, and with deals for Aarons and Rodon in the making, it remains to be seen if Leeds have the resources to make a Hamer move happen.

They could do, however, if Adams’ move to Chelsea is wrapped up sooner rather than later.