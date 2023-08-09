Leicester City team news and predicted XI to face Burton: Defender could make return

Leicester City travel to Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Leicester City started the new season with a win over rivals Coventry City.

The Foxes fell behind in the second half, but two late goals turned the game on its head and earned Leicester City all three points in what was a very tight affair.

Enzo Maresca is tasked with delivering top flight football back to the King Power Stadium this season, but a cup run wouldn’t go a miss among supporters and they’ll be backing themselves to progress against the Brewers.

Leicester City team news

Connor Coady will face another couple of weeks out with a foot injury picked up during pre-season.

Alex Smithies missed the weekend’s season opener and may still be sidelined here, whilst Victor Kristiansen was also unavailable but Maresca has admitted the injury is not serious and he could be back in contention soon.

Leicester City predicted XI

Stolarczyk (GK)

Thomas

Souttar

Doyle

Justin

Choudhury

Praet

Winks

Albrighton

Daka

Iheanacho

Maresca has been presented with the ideal chance to rotate his side and give players their first minutes of the season.

Burton Albion are in League One and whilst will stay optimistic about their chances of a possible upset, Leicester City can undoubtedly afford to rotate and still be strong favourites here.

Marc Albrighton, Harry Souttar and Patson Daka may have the chance to impress the new boss in a competitive fixture in a bid to convince him they can be part of his league plans moving forward.

The game kicks off at 8pm this evening and will be shown live on Sky Sports.