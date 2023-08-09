Leeds United in pole position to sign Southampton target, £12m fee mentioned

Leeds United are in pole position to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons, as per the Pink Un.

Aarons, 23, made 45 Championship appearances for Norwich City last season. He scored once and assisted another two from right back as the Canaries finished 13th in the second tier.

The English defender earned a lot of plaudits when he broke into the senior setting at Carrow Road in 2018/19. His eight league goal contributions helped his side get promoted to the Premier League where once again he made 36 appearances and impressed.

He then repeated the success in the second tier, and had another year in the top flight before Norwich City were relegated again in 2022.

Aarons was tipped for big things a couple of years ago and whilst he still has that potential, it doesn’t seem like his career has gone like many expected.

But now he could be on the move. Southampton were credited with interest in Aarons earlier this summer. He was seen as the ideal Tino Livramento replacement but move on that front hasn’t developed yet.

Leeds United look like they could hijack this one with Pink Un claiming the Whites are in advanced talks for a deal that could rise in cost to £12million.

Making good progress

Daniel Farke’s side are one of the favourites to challenge promotion this season, but the feeling is that will be incredibly difficult without a few extra additions between now and the end of the window.

Defenders appear a priority at Elland Road. Brandon Williams from Manchester United has been linked alongside Joe Rodon from Tottenham as it appears Leeds United are finally looking to address their shortcomings in defence.

Farke knows Aarons well from his time at Norwich City and that could give them the edge over Southampton should a race between the two sides get going.

The 23-year-old played some of his best stuff under the German boss and it will be hoped he can recreate that form and help push Leeds United back into the top flight as he did with the Canaries on multiple occasions.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops with Leeds United showing great intent in their targets.

Up next for Farke in the Championship is a trip to Birmingham City this weekend.