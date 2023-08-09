Leeds United agree deal to sign 25-year-old Tottenham man on loan

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon on loan, as per Mike McGrath.

Rodon, 25, spent last season on loan in France. He played 22 times for Stade Rennais in all competitions scoring one goal in Ligue 1.

The current Welsh international returned to Spurs earlier in the summer, but it appears he’s been unable to work his way into Ange Postecoglou’s plans during pre-season.

Rodon has only played in 15 Premier League appearances since his arrival in 2020 and for that reason there appears little hope of him breaking into their matchday squad more regularly now.

Leeds United are desperate for defensive reinforcements. They needed more quality here anyway, but the recent injury to captain Liam Cooper has ruled him out for two months making defensive recruits a necessity this summer.

They’ve already been closely linked with a move for Manchester United man Brandon Williams, and now it appears they are closing in on the signing of Rodon from Spurs.

Tottenham have agreed a deal for Wales centre-back Joe Rodon to join Leeds on a season-long loan. Formalities of deal to follow in coming days. More on @TeleFootball #Spurs #LUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 8, 2023

Making the right moves

Daniel Farke’s side looked open and vulnerable at the back on multiple occasions against Cardiff City.

It appears their poor defensive performances from last season which ultimately cost them a spot in the Premier League are yet to be properly addressed.

And the best way to do so is with new signings. Rodon would add experience and quality to what they already have. He has played at this level before with Swansea City and it would be a very smart bit of business should they pull it off.

The Whites do have good foundation to work off this season, but the next few weeks will be crucial in terms of fine tuning their side ready for a promotion push this season.

Up next in the league for Leeds United is a trip to Birmingham City this weekend.