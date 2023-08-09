Leeds now rivalled by Sheffield United in pursuit of midfield ace who could cost £14m in total

Leeds United have been chasing Hamer, 26, throughout the summer following his impressive 2022/23 campaign which saw him record 21 goal contributions from midfield for the Sky Blues.

A move is yet to materialise, however, and now the Whites face competition from Sheffield United who look close to losing Sander Berge to Premier League rivals Burnley.

And that could prompt the Blades to splash out on a new midfielder in Hamer, according to Football Insider, who also add that Coventry ‘have told suitors’ that they want an initial £12million for Hamer, plus an extra £2million in add-ons.

Mark Robins’ side previously signed Hamer from PEC Zwolle for £1.5million in 2020 but he sees his contract expire at the end of this season.

The Sky Blues opened their 2023/24 campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City, whilst Leeds United had to come from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw v Cardiff City.

Blades in race

Sheffield United are in a pretty tough situation right now. The start of the new Premier League season is just around the corner and they’re about to lose another key player, so expect Paul Heckingbottom’s side to be active in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Or as active as they can be – their hands are tied somewhat but they could have a bit of spending money following the sale of Berge, and Hamer would surely be a worthy replacement.

As for Leeds, this emerging interest from Sheffield United will be worrying, but they could be a few more resources to make the move happen following relegation and so Daniel Farke’s side aren’t out of this race.

Hamer is certainly one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.