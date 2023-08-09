Hull City man poised for medical ahead of proposed exit, says reporter

Hull City attacker Ryan Longman is having a medical at Fatih Karagümrük today, reports Ertan Süzgün.

Hull City are poised to let the player leave in this transfer window after seeing him fall out of favour at the MKM Stadium.

Longman, 22, still has a couple of years left on his contract in East Yorkshire but has slipped down the pecking order under Liam Rosenior.

Reporter Süzgün has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that the player has ‘arrived’ in Istanbul ahead of his proposed switch to the Turkish Super Lig.

ÖZEL – Karagümrük’ün Hull City’den kiraladığı Ryan Longman, İstanbul’a geldi. Oyuncu yarın sabah sağlık kontrolünden geçirilecek.#yüzdeyüz https://t.co/mWSVhoFEDZ pic.twitter.com/8npQxhyGu0 — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) August 8, 2023

Hull man heads for the exit door

Hull signed Longman on an initial loan deal in 2021 following their promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann. He made a positive impression during his temporary stint and his deal was made permanent after six months.

He has made 73 appearances for the club in all competitions to date and has scored seven goals, two of which came in the last campaign.

The Redhill-born man has competition for his place in the side from the likes of Jason Lokilo and Harry Vaughan and with Rosenior eyeing more attacking reinforcements before the end of the window, he is being given the green light to head out the exit door for a new challenge abroad.

Longman rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to play once for their first-team. He also had a loan spell away at AFC Wimbledon before joining the Tigers.

Fatih Karagümrük finished 7th last term and were managed by Andrea Pirlo before Alparslan Erdem’s arrival. They are currently home to former West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli after his arrival last November on a free transfer.