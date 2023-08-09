‘Farke pushing’: Romano drops Leeds United transfer update as Whites chase 23-year-old

Leeds United are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, says Fabrizio Romano.

Recent reports revealed that Leeds United were both in pole position and in advanced talks to sign Aarons, 23, from Championship rivals Norwich City.

The move would see Aarons reunite with former Canaries boss Daniel Farke at Leeds who are reportedly chasing a £12million deal for Aarons.

And now transfer guru Romano has weighed in on the situation, saying that Leeds United are confident of completing a deal for Aarons and that Farke is pushing to make the move happen.

Leeds United are also close to competing a deal for Tottenham defender Joe Rodon.

Leeds are confident to complete Max Aarons deal from Norwich with Farke pushing to make it happen — it’s now advancing to final stages 🚨⚪️ #LUFC Joe Rodon loan deal completed from Spurs and now focus on Aarons, first called by @PhilHay_ today. pic.twitter.com/fbbjI2MgBg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Aarons and Rodon joining would make for a decent summer transfer window for Leeds, who’ve been subdued in their preparations so far, signing Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram on a free transfer.

Aarons to Leeds

Aarons is a very experienced player for his age. He’s racked up more than 200 total appearances for Norwich and he’s won promotion from this league twice before, even winning the EFL Young Player of the Year award in 2018/19.

And for Farke, it’s a name that he’s knows very well and who he’ll know how to best utilise this season, so it looks like a good move all round for Leeds and for Aarons.

Whether or not the move goes though before the weekend remains to be seen, but with a few weeks left of the window, it looks like Aarons to Leeds is certainly going to go through.

The Whites return to action v Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup tonight, before heading to Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.