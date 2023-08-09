Exeter City keen on swoop for international winger

Exeter City are interested in a move for Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen, according to a report by The Courier.

Exeter City have identified the Finland international as a transfer target between now and the end of the window.

Niskanen, 25, has entered the final 12 months on his deal at Dundee United and his future there is up in the air following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

The Courier claim the Grecians are ‘keen’ to lure him down to England following the start of the new League One season. They won 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign away at Wycombe Wanderers and then beat Crawley Town 2-1 at home in the Carabao Cup last night.

Exeter identify target

Exeter could see Niskanen as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking options. He has made 14 caps for his country so far in his career and has been a decent option for Dundee United since they swooped to sign him two years ago.

The attacker linked up with the Scottish club from German outfit FC Ingolstadt and he has since made 61 appearances for the Terrors in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and five assists.

They risk losing him for free next year though if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension anytime soon.

Niskanen started his career at KuPS in his native Finland and eventually broke into their first-team after loan spells away as a youngster at PK-37 Iisalmi and SC Kuopio Futis-98 to gain experience.

Exeter are back in action on Saturday at home to Blackpool. The Seasiders have also won both of their competitive matches of the new campaign and will be tough opponents for Gary Caldwell’s side as they are linked with a new transfer target in the meantime.