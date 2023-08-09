Downie: Club make £8m bid for Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, Sheffield United remain interested

RC Lens have made an £8million bid for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, reports Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Akpom’s future has been a talking point throughout Middlesbrough’s summer transfer window. Last season’s Championship Golden Boot and Player of the Season sees his Boro contract expire next summer, with several teams having been linked of late including Sheffield United.

And the latest comes from Downie who says that French outfit RC Lens have made an £8million bid for the ex-Arsenal man, but that Michael Carrick’s side won’t sell Akpom until they’ve signed a replacement.

Downie also adds that Sheffield United remain interested.

Downie tweeted:

French club Lens have made an £8m bid for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom (with colleague @skysports_sheth) 🇫🇷

Sheff United remain interested.

Akpom has one year left on his contract. #Boro won’t sell until they get replacement.

Akpom scored 29 last season ⚽️#MFC #UTB pic.twitter.com/GXlNTZ2pTT — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 9, 2023

The 27-year-old netted 28 goals in the Championship last season, firing Middlesbrough to a top six finish after a dismal start which saw Chris Wilder axed as manager and later replaced with Carrick.

Boro opened their season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall last weekend, before returning to winning ways v Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup last night.

Akpom latest

With the transfer window entering its final weeks, the race for Akpom looks like it’s starting to really heat up, with this bid from Lens seemingly the opening bid.

And it’s a tricky one to try and price – a player who scored 28 goals in the Championship last season should fetch much more than that, but Akpom is in the final year of his deal and he’s had some poor seasons in the past, so there could be some doubts from the buying team.

Sheffield United could get desperate and launch a bid in the coming weeks with the Blades really lacking ahead of their Premier League return.

What the summer holds for Akpom remains to be seen, but one thing seems certain – he won’t leave until Boro sign a replacement.