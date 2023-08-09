‘Disgusting’: Paul Warne’s scathing review as Blackpool throw Derby County out of the EFL Cup

Derby County boss Paul Warne branded his side’s first half performance as ‘disgusting’ during last night’s EFL Cup exit v Blackpool.

Derby County found themselves two goals behind after 32 minutes, courtesy of two goals from Blackpool’s Jake Beesley.

The Rams have now lost their first two games of the 2023/24 season after suffering defeat at home to Wigan Athletic in their opening League One game of the season last weekend.

And speaking to the club after last night’s cup exit, Rams boss Warne had this scathing review of the performance, and of the first half in particular:

“As bad of a performance you can get, we got it in the first half. I’m not making any excuses, I’m part of it. I’m not saying I’m not part of it – I’m a big part of it. First half was disgusting and rightfully so we got booed off – I’ve never managed a team that’s got booed off at half-time before, but I’d have been entitled to start the boos myself.”

Blackpool meanwhile have won their opening two games of the new season by 2-0 scorelines, after beating Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road on the opening day of the season.

Work cut out?

The expectations on Derby County are massive. They’re a team that belong in a league above League One and so the task at hand for Warne and his staff is huge.

And after another positive showing in the summer transfer window, many expected the Rams to be starting strong. But last night’s defeat was another poor performance, and against a side who many tip to rival Derby for promotion this season.

There’s still time left in the transfer window for Warne to make some additions. But even with a new striker or a new whatever, Derby County look at a bit of loss right now.

The Rams return to action away at Burton on Saturday, in what has already become an important game for the club.